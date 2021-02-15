North American Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.7% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $245.90. 95,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,352. The company has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

