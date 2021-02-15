North American Management Corp Has $15.24 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North American Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.2% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,817. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

