North American Management Corp Has $19.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF makes up 2.7% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. North American Management Corp owned about 2.16% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 58,145 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 438,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 13,897.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 380,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 286,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.22. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,831. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

