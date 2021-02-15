North American Management Corp Has $25.64 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 3.6% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

