North American Management Corp Has $7.91 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

North American Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CCI traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,365. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

