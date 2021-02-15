North American Management Corp Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.2% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

MCD traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.90. 172,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.17. The company has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

