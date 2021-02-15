North American Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North American Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,104.11. 48,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,850.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

