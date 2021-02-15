North American Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

North American Management Corp lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.2% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $28,927,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $42,326,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after purchasing an additional 91,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $168.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.