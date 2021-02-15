North American Management Corp Sells 1,317 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

North American Management Corp lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 2.6% of North American Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.62. The stock had a trading volume of 233,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

