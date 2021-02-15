North American Management Corp Sells 1,406 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

North American Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,834. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

