North American Management Corp Sells 5,130 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North American Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $34.72. 867,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

