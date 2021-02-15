NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $336.45 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $336.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.45 and its 200 day moving average is $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

