NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,951 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 257,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,105,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,323,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,776,000 after acquiring an additional 667,809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 58,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

