NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

NYSE:ALL opened at $104.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average of $99.17.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

