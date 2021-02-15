NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

