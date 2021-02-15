NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NYSE:CI opened at $206.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

