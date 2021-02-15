NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $263.00 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

