NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.56.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $135.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of -753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

