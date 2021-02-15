NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,747 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $30,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.51 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average is $275.15. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

