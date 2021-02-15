NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,531,000 after purchasing an additional 552,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,061,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,931,000 after purchasing an additional 470,109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $55.08 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02.

