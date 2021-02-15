NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth about $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 338,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.41.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.0331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

