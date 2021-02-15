Northcoast Research Comments on Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.52 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

