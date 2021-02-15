Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) Quiet Period Set To End on February 22nd

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NGABU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 22nd. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 13th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $12.04 on Monday.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

There is no company description available for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II.

