Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) Short Interest Up 37.8% in January

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NGA stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16. Northern Genesis Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.