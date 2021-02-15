Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Northern Trust worth $50,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $98.14 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.