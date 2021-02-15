Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.20 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

