Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 25.3% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $422,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $209.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

