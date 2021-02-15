nOS (NOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.28 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00269237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00086327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00077374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $197.30 or 0.00414270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00187680 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

