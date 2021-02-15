Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 129.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 224,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.03. 68,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

