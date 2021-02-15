NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of NOW worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NOW by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NOW by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.