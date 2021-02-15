NPCoin Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $386,739.96 and $403.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004767 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

