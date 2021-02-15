Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.40, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,139,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,180 shares of company stock worth $11,905,712. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUAN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

