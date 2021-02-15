Nucleus Vision Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $1.89 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.70 or 0.00973028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.15 or 0.05202839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00036899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

