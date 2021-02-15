NULS (NULS) Price Up 61.6% Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. NULS has a market capitalization of $68.71 million and approximately $63.70 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00270040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00081198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00088315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00091651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.87 or 0.00456835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00185164 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.