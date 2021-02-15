Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $48.62

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 36% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $48.62 or 0.00098780 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $222.13 million and $46.39 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.37 or 0.00935236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052385 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.67 or 0.05222269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,568,175 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

