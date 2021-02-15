NuShares (NSR) 1-Day Volume Hits $134.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $134.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuShares has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013978 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,013,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,912,538 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

