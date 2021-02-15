Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,829,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,715 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 3.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.85% of Nutrien worth $232,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after buying an additional 317,175 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nutrien by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,091,000 after buying an additional 349,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after buying an additional 1,493,032 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,824. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.