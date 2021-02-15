Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,533.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NULG opened at $61.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

