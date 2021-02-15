Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Short Interest Down 31.8% in January

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

NYSE:NKG remained flat at $$13.13 during trading hours on Monday. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

