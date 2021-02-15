Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.66. 1,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,962. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.