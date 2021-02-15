Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:NXJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.66. 1,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,962. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 701,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 234,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

