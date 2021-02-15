Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) & China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

1.9% of China Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nuvera Communications and China Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A China Mobile 1 0 2 0 2.33

China Mobile has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Given China Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Nuvera Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 13.89% 10.95% 5.49% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvera Communications and China Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.94 million 1.67 $8.33 million N/A N/A China Mobile $107.14 billion 1.05 $15.43 billion $3.72 7.40

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. China Mobile pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats China Mobile on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc., a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprises web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of August 10, 2020, the company served 24,540 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott, and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota; and the community of Aurelia, Iowa, as well as rural areas surrounding Aurelia. It also operates multiple Internet protocol television (IPTV) and cable television services systems in Minnesota; and one IPTV system in Aurelia, Iowa serving 11,635 customers. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; value-added platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; and non-banking financial services. It also provides mobile cloud research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 950 million mobile customers and 187 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.