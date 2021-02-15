NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $598.45. 555,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $611.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

