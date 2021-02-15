(NVLN.TO) (TSE:NVLN) Shares Down 2.6%

(NVLN.TO) (TSE:NVLN) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.12 and last traded at C$13.30. 3,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.

About (NVLN.TO) (TSE:NVLN)

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, formerly QLT Inc, is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of rare disease therapies by investing in science and clinical development.

