NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $417.13 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One NXM token can currently be bought for $68.35 or 0.00138596 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $417.13 million and approximately $44,890.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00265068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00087406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00076548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00091581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00432069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00180673 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,655,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,102,895 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

