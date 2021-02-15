NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,386 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 31,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of NXP Semiconductors worth $167,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,135. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.52.

Shares of NXPI opened at $194.39 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

