Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0343 on Top Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $34.22 million and $2.75 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001739 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

