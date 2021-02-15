Nyerium Market Capitalization Achieves $15,575.23 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $15,575.23 and approximately $5.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,017,444 coins and its circulating supply is 32,132,816 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

