nYFI Price Tops $0.18 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One nYFI token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, nYFI has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $473,169.90 and $95,749.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00272402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00084504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00093833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.81 or 0.00418690 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00185549 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

