OAX Price Up 44.3% This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, OAX has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $18.96 million and approximately $959,736.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.45 or 0.00929256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.19 or 0.05198714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00034720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

