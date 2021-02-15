OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$209.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.51.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
