OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$209.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.51.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

